SEEN HIM? Garfield Man, 80, Drove Off, Didn't Return, Police Say

GARFIELD, N.J. – Garfield police sought the public’s help Thursday finding a missing 80-year-old man.

Yun T. Lee was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, driving a silver 2006 Toyota Highlander with the license plates W78-DXF, Capt. Darren Sucorowski said.

The car was spotted in the Warren County (NJ) town of Independence at 5:17 p.m., he added.

Both Lee and the vehicle have been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, Sucorowski

Anyone who sees Lee or knows where to find him is asked to contact their local police department or Garfield PD: (973) 478-8500 .

