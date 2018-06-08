Seen Him? Police Search For Man Wanted On Harassment Charge In Rockland

Have you seen him?

Police investigators in Ramapo are seeking the public’s assistance as they continue their search for a wanted man who was involved in an alleged incident in Hillcrest earlier this year.

The Ramapo Police Department issued an alert this week regarding 20-year-old Isaac Canales-Arroyo, who is wanted in the area for charges that include fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment stemming from an incident that was reported to officers in May.

Anyone who recognizes Canales-Arroyo, or who knows of his whereabouts has been asked to contact investigators at the Ramapo Police Department by calling (845) 357-2400.

