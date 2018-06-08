Contact Us
police & fire

Seen Him? Police Search For Man Wanted On Harassment Charge In Rockland

Isaac Canales-Arroyo.
Isaac Canales-Arroyo. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Have you seen him?

Police investigators in Ramapo are seeking the public’s assistance as they continue their search for a wanted man who was involved in an alleged incident in Hillcrest earlier this year.

The Ramapo Police Department issued an alert this week regarding 20-year-old Isaac Canales-Arroyo, who is wanted in the area for charges that include fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment stemming from an incident that was reported to officers in May.

Anyone who recognizes Canales-Arroyo, or who knows of his whereabouts has been asked to contact investigators at the Ramapo Police Department by calling (845) 357-2400.

