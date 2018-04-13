SEEN HIM? Postal Worker From Lyndhurst, 51, Still Missing

LYNDHURST, N.J. – Police continued their search Monday for a postal worker from Lyndhurst who went missing last Thursday.

Divers searched the Passaic River for 51-year-old Vitorino Cirne, with no results, after his car was found nearby ( SEE: Passaic River Search For Missing Lyndhurst Man Called Off ).

Cirne is 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds, with brown eyes, brown and gray hair and a fair complexion, Lyndhurst Police Chief James O’Connor said Monday.

He was last seen wearing blue lounge pants and a black Adidas zippered front jacket with white stripes on the sleeves, the chief said.

Cirne, who works for the U.S. Postal Service in Kearny, drove off from his home sometime between 1:30-6 a.m. on Thursday and hadn’t been seen since, O’Connor said.

Anyone who sees or may have seen him or has information that could help find him is asked to contact Lyndhurst police: (201) 939-2900 .

O’Connor thanked Lyndhurst firefighters, the New Jersey State Police, the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, Nutley and Maywood police and the Bergen County Regional Scuba Task Force.

“We ask that the privacy of the family be respected and all inquiries be directed to the Lyndhurst Police Department,” the chief added.

