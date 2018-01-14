Contact Us
police & fire

Seen Him? Ramapo Police Seek Suspected Wanted For Assault Since 2013

Zak Failla
Edgar Mendiola
Edgar Mendiola Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. - The Ramapo Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance as they search for a suspected wanted for multiple charges stemming back to an incident nearly five years ago.

The Ramapo Police Department issued an alert on Friday regarding 53-year-old Edgar Mendiola, who is wanted for third-degree assault and criminal mischief dating back to an incident that took place in Hillcrest in July 2013.

Police described Mendiola as a 5-foot-8 man who weighed an estimated 180 pounds at the time of his arrest. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts have been asked to contact the Town of Ramapo Police Department by calling (845) 357-2400.

