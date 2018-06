A crash between two motorcycles and an SUV on Route 17 in Orange County has resulted in one serious injury.

The crash took place around 4:25 p.m. Friday near 1159 Route 17 in Tuxedo, said the Tuxedo Fire Department.

One person was reportedly taken by helicopter to an area hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

