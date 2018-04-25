Contact Us
police & fire

Serious Crash Causes Lengthy Delays On PIP

Daily Voice
A look at the crash scene on the PIP. Photo Credit: Joe Kivlehan
PIP crash Photo Credit: Joe Kivlehan

This story has been updated.

A serious motor-vehicle crash caused delays of a half-hour or more on a stretch of the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Rockland on Saturday.

The crash, reported shortly before noon, occurred southbound at Exit 11 (New Hempstead Road) with stopped traffic at the scene and stop-and-go delays to Exit 13 (Route 202).

Farther south, there was stop-and-go traffic with delays of 20 minutes on northbound I-87 after a crash at Exit 12 (Route 303), with delays to Exit 9 (Route 9).

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

