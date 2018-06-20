Seven Nabbed In Area Narcotics, Prostitution Detail

Shortly after six arrests were announced in a prostitution bust in Rockland County , officials in Orange County disclosed results of a prostitution and narcotics enforcement detail that resulted in seven arrests.

The Middletown Police Department’s Narcotics Unit made the arrests on Thursday, June 21 in conjunction with state police and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.

One of those arrested was charged with felonies: 33-year-old Daniel Hagan of Middletown who is facing charges of criminal sale and possession of a controlled substance.

John Salin, 66, of Mamakating, was charged with patronizing a person for prostitution as a misdemeanor

Five others are facing prostitution charges: Robin Greene, 40, of Middletown; Roxanne Oliver, 61, of Middletown; Ashley Mary Pinzone, 25, of Middletown; Ashley Terracino, 27, of Middletown; and Kayla Grace Worthy, 18, of Middletown. Worthy was also charged with petit larceny.

For info on six the Rockland prostitution arrests, click here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.