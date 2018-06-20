Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
police & fire

Seven Nabbed In Area Narcotics, Prostitution Detail

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Daniel Hagan
Daniel Hagan Photo Credit: Middletown Police Department

Shortly after six arrests were announced in a prostitution bust in Rockland County , officials in Orange County disclosed results of a prostitution and narcotics enforcement detail that resulted in seven arrests.

The Middletown Police Department’s Narcotics Unit made the arrests on Thursday, June 21 in conjunction with state police and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.

One of those arrested was charged with felonies: 33-year-old Daniel Hagan of Middletown who is facing charges of criminal sale and possession of a controlled substance.

John Salin, 66, of Mamakating, was charged with patronizing a person for prostitution as a misdemeanor

Five others are facing prostitution charges: Robin Greene, 40, of Middletown; Roxanne Oliver, 61, of Middletown; Ashley Mary Pinzone, 25, of Middletown;  Ashley Terracino, 27, of Middletown; and Kayla Grace Worthy, 18, of Middletown. Worthy was also charged with petit larceny.

For info on six the Rockland prostitution arrests, click here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.