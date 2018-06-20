Six Arrested In Ramapo Prostitution Raid

Six people were arrested as a result of an ongoing investigation into prostitution in the area, according to the Ramapo Police Department.

The bust when down around 8:40 p.m. Thursday on Sherwood Avenue in the Spring Valley section of Ramapo, said Det. Sgt. Brian Corbett.

During the bust, the police department executed a search warrant and arrested the following:

Celia Diego-Garcia, 29, of Queens; charged with prostitution.

Violeta Reyes-Cruz, 22, of Queens; charged with prostitution

Manuel Castillo-Garcia, 64, of Spring Valley; charged with patronizing a prostitute

Juan Lopez-Bahana, 34, of Spring Valley; charged with promoting prostitution and criminal nuisance

Salvador Santiago-Villanueva, 26, of Spring Valley; charged with promoting prostitution and criminal nuisance

Hervin Leal-Martinez, 27, of Spring Valley; charged with promoting prostitution and criminal nuisance

Diego-Garcia, Reyes-Cruz, and Castillo-Garcia were released on appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Ramapo Justice Court on June 26.

Lopez-Bahana, Santiago-Villa-Nueva, and Leal-Martinez are currently being held in the Town of Ramapo Police lock-up awaiting arraignment in the Town of Ramapo Justice Court.

Ramapo Police were assisted in this investigation by the Village of Spring Valley Police, the Rockland County Intelligence Center and the Department of Homeland Security.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.