Ramapo
Six Arrested In Ramapo Prostitution Raid

Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
Violeta Reyes-Cruz Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
Celia Diego-Garcia Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
Manuel Castillo-Garcia Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
Juan Lopez-Bahana Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
Salvador Santiago-Villanueva Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
Hervin Leal-Martinez Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Six people were arrested as a result of an ongoing investigation into prostitution in the area, according to the Ramapo Police Department.

The bust when down around 8:40 p.m. Thursday on Sherwood Avenue in the Spring Valley section of Ramapo, said Det. Sgt. Brian Corbett.

During the bust, the police department executed a search warrant and arrested the following:

  • Celia Diego-Garcia, 29, of Queens; charged with prostitution.
  • Violeta Reyes-Cruz, 22, of Queens; charged with prostitution
  • Manuel Castillo-Garcia, 64, of Spring Valley; charged with patronizing a prostitute
  • Juan Lopez-Bahana, 34, of Spring Valley; charged with promoting prostitution and criminal nuisance
  • Salvador Santiago-Villanueva, 26, of Spring Valley; charged with promoting prostitution and criminal nuisance
  • Hervin Leal-Martinez, 27, of Spring Valley; charged with promoting prostitution and criminal nuisance

Diego-Garcia, Reyes-Cruz, and Castillo-Garcia were released on appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Ramapo Justice Court on June 26.

Lopez-Bahana, Santiago-Villa-Nueva, and Leal-Martinez are currently being held in the Town of Ramapo Police lock-up awaiting arraignment in the Town of Ramapo Justice Court.

Ramapo Police were assisted in this investigation by the Village of Spring Valley Police, the Rockland County Intelligence Center and the Department of Homeland Security.

