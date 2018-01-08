Sloatsburg Woman Faces DWI Charge After Mid-Afternoon Crash

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. - A Rockland County woman is facing a misdemeanor charge after allegedly being involved in a mid-day motor vehicle crash while she was intoxicated in Sloatsburg.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department were dispatched to Seven Lakes Drive shortly before 1 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, following reports of a motor vehicle crash in teh area.

Upon arrival, officers said that one of the drivers, a 56-year-old Sloatsburg woman - whose name has not been released pending processing - appeared to be intoxicated. She was subsequently arrested at the scene and charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.

The woman is currently being processed for the misdemeanor charge at the Ramapo Police Department. Following arraignment, she is scheduled to be released to a sober third party and is due back in Sloatsburg Justice Court later this year to answer the charge.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.