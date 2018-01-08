Contact Us
police & fire

Sloatsburg Woman Faces DWI Charge After Mid-Afternoon Crash

Zak Failla
The Ramapo Police Department.
The Ramapo Police Department. Photo Credit: File

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. - A Rockland County woman is facing a misdemeanor charge after allegedly being involved in a mid-day motor vehicle crash while she was intoxicated in Sloatsburg.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department were dispatched to Seven Lakes Drive shortly before 1 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, following reports of a motor vehicle crash in teh area.

Upon arrival, officers said that one of the drivers, a 56-year-old Sloatsburg woman - whose name has not been released pending processing - appeared to be intoxicated. She was subsequently arrested at the scene and charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.

The woman is currently being processed for the misdemeanor charge at the Ramapo Police Department. Following arraignment, she is scheduled to be released to a sober third party and is due back in Sloatsburg Justice Court later this year to answer the charge.

