Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
police & fire

Spring Valley Court Worker Charged With Forgery

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Evelyn Stefos, 59
Evelyn Stefos, 59 Photo Credit: Rockland County District Attorney's Office

A Spring Valley Court worker has been charged with forgery after forging a fake plea agreement in traffic court with the prosecutor's name, according to Rockland County District Attorney Thomas P. Zugibe.

According to the charges, Evelyn Stefos, 59, of Blauvelt, while acting as a clerk for former Village of Spring Valley Special Prosecutor Lawrence Weissman, forged Weissman’s signature on a plea agreement in order to unlawfully give a plea deal to a traffic court defendant, said the DA's office.

“The public must have full faith and confidence in our judicial system,” said Zugibe. “When the defendant allegedly forged a signature on the plea agreement, she undermined the authority of the court and weakened the legitimacy of the process.”

Stefos was arrested by the Rockland County District Attorney's Office Public Corruption Task Force and charged with one count of felony forgery and one count of unauthorized practice of a profession and was released on her own recognizance.

She is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 30. If found guilty, Stefos faces a maximum of seven years in state prison.

The probe is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.