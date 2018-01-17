Spring Valley Court Worker Charged With Forgery

A Spring Valley Court worker has been charged with forgery after forging a fake plea agreement in traffic court with the prosecutor's name, according to Rockland County District Attorney Thomas P. Zugibe.

According to the charges, Evelyn Stefos, 59, of Blauvelt, while acting as a clerk for former Village of Spring Valley Special Prosecutor Lawrence Weissman, forged Weissman’s signature on a plea agreement in order to unlawfully give a plea deal to a traffic court defendant, said the DA's office.

“The public must have full faith and confidence in our judicial system,” said Zugibe. “When the defendant allegedly forged a signature on the plea agreement, she undermined the authority of the court and weakened the legitimacy of the process.”

Stefos was arrested by the Rockland County District Attorney's Office Public Corruption Task Force and charged with one count of felony forgery and one count of unauthorized practice of a profession and was released on her own recognizance.

She is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 30. If found guilty, Stefos faces a maximum of seven years in state prison.

The probe is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.

