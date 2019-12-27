Spring Valley Driver Faces DWAI Charge After Crashing In Woods

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. - A driver impaired by drugs was busted by police in Ramapo after driving his car off the road into the woods in Montebello.

Ramapo Police officers were dispatched to a stretch of Spook Rock Road on Christmas Eve, where there were reports of a driver who had driven off the road into a wooded area and struck a tree.

Police said that upon arrival at the scene, officers found a 21-year-old Spring Valley resident who was allegedly driving with a suspended license, while under the influence of drugs.

The man - whose name was not released - was subsequently arrested and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle. He was arraigned in the Ramapo Justice Court and ordered to return to Montebello Court next month to answer the charges.

