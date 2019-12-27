Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: ID Released For Body Pulled From Hudson River Near Ramapo
police & fire

Spring Valley Driver Faces DWAI Charge After Crashing In Woods

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The Ramapo Police Department.
The Ramapo Police Department. Photo Credit: File

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. - A driver impaired by drugs was busted by police in Ramapo after driving his car off the road into the woods in Montebello.

Ramapo Police officers were dispatched to a stretch of Spook Rock Road on Christmas Eve, where there were reports of a driver who had driven off the road into a wooded area and struck a tree.

Police said that upon arrival at the scene, officers found a 21-year-old Spring Valley resident who was allegedly driving with a suspended license, while under the influence of drugs.

The man - whose name was not released - was subsequently arrested and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle. He was arraigned in the Ramapo Justice Court and ordered to return to Montebello Court next month to answer the charges.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.