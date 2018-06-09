Spring Valley Fire Chief Rescues Man Saving Kitten

Spring Valley Fire Chief Ray Canario thought he would go help save a kitten up a tree when a call came in, but instead, he ended up rescuing the man who was trying to save the kitten.

"It was priceless," the chief said with a laugh.

According to Canario, the man, who lives on Wolfe Drive, had used a 6-foot ladder to try and save a kitten in a tree but ended up climbing about 10 feet to reach the little fuzz ball.

Once he reached that high, he couldn't get back down to his 6-foot-ladder with the cat, Canario said.

Luckily, the chief came to the rescue with a taller ladder and all reached the ground safely, including the cat.

The chief, with a chuckle, said the rescue was just one of many interesting things that happen in a day.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.