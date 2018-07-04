Contact Us
Spring Valley Man, 26, Charged With DWI In Route 59 Stop

Zak Failla
Joe Lombardi
Dozens of tickets were dished out by Yonkers police officers and New York State Police troopers during a special speeding detail on the city's parkways. Photo Credit: Yonkers Police Department

Several area residents were among seven busted for impaired driving New York State Police troopers over the Fourth of July holiday as law enforcement agencies continue cracking down on drunk, drugged and distracted driving.

As part of the STOP-DWI Independence Day week-long crackdown, State Police troopers busted the motorists for driving while intoxicated as they attempt to stop motorists from drinking and driving in the area.

State Police increased patrols from June 30 through July 5, including additional sobriety checkpoints and units targeting reckless or aggressive driving statewide “in an effort to keep New York highways safe during one of the busiest summer holidays for travel.”

Police noted that during the enforcement, drivers saw a number of sobriety checkpoints and DWI patrols. Troopers were also on the lookout for motorists who were using their phones and other electronic devices while behind the wheel.

Troopers utilized marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) vehicles as part of the operation. Police said “the CITE vehicles allow Troopers to more easily identify motorists who are using handheld devices while driving. These vehicles blend in with everyday traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated.”

Among the Hudson Valley residents busted for DWI and DWAI over the holiday include:

Westchester County

  • On Tuesday, July 3, State Police from Kingston busted Yonkers resident Celeste Ramirez, 25, for DWI. She was traveling on the Route 28A in the town of Olive when she was involved in a motor vehicle crash. An investigation into the crash found that she was impaired by alcohol and she was subsequently arrested.
  • On the Fourth of July, State Police from Monroe busted Sleepy Hollow resident Joseph Hiciano, 22, for DWI. He was traveling on the Route 17 in Chester when he was stopped for committing a vehicle and traffic law violation. An investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

Orange County

  • On Tuesday, July 3, State Police from Highland busted Newburgh resident Tami Love, 49, for DWI. She was traveling on the Route 299 in Marlborough when she was stopped for committing a vehicle and traffic law violation. An investigation revealed that he was impaired by drugs and he was subsequently arrested for DWAI.
  • On Independence Day, State Police from Monroe busted Warwick resident Andrew Rogan, 27, for DWI. He was traveling in Warwick when he was stopped for committing a vehicle and traffic law violation. An investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

Rockland County

  • On Wednesday, July 4, State Police from Haverstraw busted Spring Valley resident Jean Desroches, 26, for DWI. He was traveling on the Route 59 in Clarkstown when he was stopped for committing a vehicle and traffic law violation. An investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

Each of the arrested parties was charged with driving while intoxicated or driving while ability impaired by drugs, misdemeanors. Each has since been released to a sober third-party and are due back in court later this year to answer the charges.

