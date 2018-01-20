Spring Valley Man Arrested After Trooper Injured During Traffic Stop

A Rockland County man is facing a host of charges after crashing his vehicle moments after fleeing the scene of a traffic stop in Orange County in an incident in which a state trooper was injured, according to police.

State Police stopped a vehicle on I-87 in the town of Tuxedo for a traffic violation at about 10:35 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13.

During the trooper’s interview of the driver, 29-year-old Chaim Surkis of Spring Valley fled without warning. After crashing his vehicle, police attempted to place Surkis under arrest and a brief struggle ensued. Surkis was taken into custody, transported to local hospital for evaluation. The injured trooper was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.

Surkis was processed on Monday, Jan. 22 at state police headquarters in Tarrytown and subsequently charged with:

Assault in the second degree, with intent to cause injury to a police officer, a Class D felony.

Reckless driving, unclassified misdemeanor

Reckless endangerment in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor

Resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor

Obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor

Unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree, a Class A misdemeanor

Criminal mischief in the fourth degree, a Class A misdemeanor

Surkis is currently awaiting arraignment in the town of Tuxedo Court. No bail or return court information is available at this time.

