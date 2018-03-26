Contact Us
Spring Valley Man Attacks Co-Worker With Hammer

Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
A fight between two men at Dutch Auto Body ended with one in the hospital.
A fight between two men at Dutch Auto Body ended with one in the hospital. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An argument between co-workers at a Spring Valley auto repair shop ended with one of them hitting the other in the head with a hammer.

Juan Carlos Paredes-Gonzalez., 41, of the Village of Spring Valley, was arrested following the assault around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday at Dutch Auto at 162 E. Route 59, said Spring Valley Officer Matthew Galli.

When police responded to the shop they found a worker who had a large cut on his head after being hit with a hammer during a dispute with Paredes-Gonzalez, Galli said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for his head injury, which were considered not life-threatening, Galli said.

Paredes-Gonzalez was charged with felony assault and has been released from police custody.

