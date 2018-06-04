Contact Us
police & fire

Spring Valley Man Caught After Assaulting Motorist, Fleeing Route 59 Crash

The intersection of Route 59 and North Airmont Road in Airmont.
A strange scene unfolded in Ramapo on Tuesday when a suspect was involved in a motor vehicle crash, stole the other motorist’s car keys and later returned to the scene of the initial incident with lunch while police were on scene.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Route 59 and North Airmont Road at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning, where there was a report of a disabled vehicle on the side of the road.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found that the car was not disabled, but had been involved in a motor vehicle crash with a second driver, who fled the scene. Police said that before the second driver left the scene, he assaulted the motorist, taking his keys from the ignition and driving off.

Police said that while officers were still on scene investigating the crash, the second driver - a 23-year-old Spring Valley resident whose name was not released as of Wednesday morning - returned with the keys and his lunch. He was subsequently arrested and charged with robbery, third-degree assault and criminal possession of stolen property.

Following arraignment, the suspect was released on bail. He is due back in court later this month to answer the charges.

