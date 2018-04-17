Contact Us
Spring Valley Man Caught With Cocaine After Shoplifting $150, Police Say

Benjamin Huntoon, 37
Benjamin Huntoon, 37 Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department

A Spring Valley man was nabbed by Orangetown Police on a number of charges after being caught shoplifting at the ShopRite store in Pearl River.

Benjamin Huntoon, 37, was arrested after Orangetown Police were called to the store around 4:30 p.m. Thursday for a report a man shoplifting more than $150 in merchandise, said Sgt. Kirk Vega.

When police arrested Huntoon they found he was in possession of cocaine and also had two active warrants out of Spring Valley, Vega said.

Huntoon was charged with petit larceny, criminal possession of a controlled substance and then released to Spring Valley for the warrants.

