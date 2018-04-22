Spring Valley Man Pleads Guilty In Bar Stabbing

A Spring Valley man pleaded guilty to felony assault for his part in a January stabbing that left a man critically injured.

John Salto, 23, offered his plea in Rockland County Court on April 18, according to the Rockland County District Attorney's Office.

The assault took place on Jan. 22 outside of the Mi Tierra Bar in the Village of Haverstraw, when Salto, along with his cousin Daniel Salto, got into a verbal fight with another man. The confrontation turned physical when the parties went outside, the DA's Office said.

During the altercation, a witness saw the men stab the victim with a knife several times before attempting to flee the scene. Daniel Salto was apprehended by police outside the bar. According to the charges, he admitted to possessing the knife and using it to stab the victim.

John Salto was arrested several days later.

The victim suffered 12 stab wounds and required surgery at Westchester Medical Center. The stabbing incident was captured on surveillance video.

Prosecutors are recommending 10 years in prison during his sentencing scheduled for July 25, confirmed Xiomara Lopez with the DA's Office. He is currently free on $25,000 bond.

Salto had been indicted on felony charges of attempted murder, and two counts of assault.

His cousin, who appears in court May 2, is charged with attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

