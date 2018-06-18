Contact Us
Spring Valley Man Stopped On Palisades Parkway Charged With DWI

New York State Police.
New York State Police. Photo Credit: File

Three area residents were among seven motorists busted in the area for DWI overnight, as State and local law enforcement agencies continue their concerted efforts to curtail intoxicated drivers in the Hudson Valley as part of a national crackdown.

As part of the STOP-DWI crackdown, New York State Police troopers busted several motorists for driving while intoxicated as they attempt to stop motorists from drinking and driving in the area.

Local residents charged were:

  • On Tuesday, June 19, State Police from Haverstraw arrested Spring Valley resident Edgar Almonte, 50, for DWI. He was traveling on the Palisades Parkway in Clarkstown when he was stopped for committing a vehicle and traffic law violation. An investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.
  • On Tuesday, June 19, State Police from Ellenville arrested Pine Bush resident James Bruyn, for DWAI. He was traveling in Shawangunk when he was involved in a motor vehicle crash. An investigation revealed that he was impaired by drugs and he was subsequently arrested.
  • On Tuesday, June 19, State Police from Highland arrested Pine Bush resident Raquel Romero, 28, for DWI. She was traveling in the Town of Crawford when she was stopped for committing a vehicle and traffic law violation. An investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

Each of the arrested parties was charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. Each has since been released to a sober third-party and are due back in court later this year to answer the charges.

