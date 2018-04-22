Spring Valley Pickup Truck Driver Had License Suspended Nine Times

A Rockland County man driving a pickup truck with nearly a dozen suspensions on his license is facing a new charge after being busted following a routine traffic stop in Nyack.

Officers on patrol from the Orangetown Police Department stopped Spring Valley resident Marquis Gamble, 32, shortly before 10 p.m. on Tuesday night, when he committed a traffic violation on Polhemus Street.

During the subsequent traffic stop, it was determined that Gamble was driving his 2000 Dodge Ram with a license that had been suspended nine times on four different dates for failing to answer summonses for various charges.

Gamble was arrested at the scene and charged with a misdemeanor count of second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Following arraignment, Gamble was released on bail and is due back in Nyack Justice Court on May 5 to answer the charge.

