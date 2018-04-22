Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
police & fire

Spring Valley Pickup Truck Driver Had License Suspended Nine Times

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Polhemus Street in Nyack.
Polhemus Street in Nyack. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Rockland County man driving a pickup truck with nearly a dozen suspensions on his license is facing a new charge after being busted following a routine traffic stop in Nyack.

Officers on patrol from the Orangetown Police Department stopped Spring Valley resident Marquis Gamble, 32, shortly before 10 p.m. on Tuesday night, when he committed a traffic violation on Polhemus Street.

During the subsequent traffic stop, it was determined that Gamble was driving his 2000 Dodge Ram with a license that had been suspended nine times on four different dates for failing to answer summonses for various charges.

Gamble was arrested at the scene and charged with a misdemeanor count of second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Following arraignment, Gamble was released on bail and is due back in Nyack Justice Court on May 5 to answer the charge.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.