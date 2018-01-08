Spring Valley Stolen Vehicle, Short Pursuit Leads To Two Arrests

Police arrested two people who had stolen a vehicle after officers spotted them driving on North Main Street in Spring Valley and then refused to stop.

Chaney L. Brice, 26, of Nyack and Demetrice Young, 27, of Spring Valley, were arrested around 9 a.m. Wednesday after police responded to 86 Lake St., for a report of a stolen vehicle that had occurred overnight, according to Officer Matthew Galli.

Hours later, a patrol officer noticed the stolen vehicle traveling on North Main Street and attempted to stop the vehicle, he said.

The vehicle made a quick maneuver into the Police Department parking lot and headed northbound toward 244 N Main St., where the vehicle finally stopped, Galli said.

Officers were able to take both into custody without further incident, Galli said.

Young was charged with grand larceny of a motor vehicle and criminal possession of stolen property. Brice was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Both are being processed at the Spring Valley Police headquarters.

