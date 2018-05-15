Contact Us
Breaking News: Pipe Burst Leads To 'Raining Concrete' In Ramapo
police & fire

Spring Valley Woman Nabbed For Stealing Hospital Patient's Pocket Book

Nicole-Rose M. Figuroa, 28
Photo Credit: Orangetown Police Department

A Spring Valley woman was arrested by Orangetown Police for stealing a patient's purse at Nyack Hospital, according to Orangetown Police.

Nicole-Rose M. Figuroa, 28, was arrested around 9:15 p.m. Thursday on an outstanding arrest warrant for grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property, said Sgt. Joseph Sullivan.

The warrant was issued following an investigation that found Figuroa entered a patient’s room on March 23  at Nyack Hospital and removed a patient's pocketbook containing an unknown amount of money, credit cards, and other items, Sullivan said.

Surveillance video led investigators to Figuroa and an arrest warrant was obtained from Nyack Justice Court.

Figuroa was located by a Ramapo Police Officer and turned over to the Orangetown Police Department, Sullivan said.

She is being held at the Rockland County Jail on $2,500 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on May 22.

