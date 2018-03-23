Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Video: Watch Dramatic Swan Rescue In Ramapo
police & fire

Spring Valley Woman Violates Protection Order In Hospital Confrontation

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Jennifer Dunn
Jennifer Dunn Photo Credit: Orangetown Police Department

A 41-year-old woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly physically confronting her victim at a Nyack hospital, violating a court issued Order of Protection, according to police investigators in Orangetown.

Officers from the Orangetown Police Department were dispatched to Nyack Hospital shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday night, where there was a report of a dispute involving two individuals.

Police said that it is alleged that Spring Valley resident Jennifer Dunn “subjected her victim to unwanted physical contact, causing pain and discomfort to the victim and threatened further physical injury.” Dunn was also violating an Order of Protection, which had been previously issued by a Rockland County court.

Dunn was arrested and charged with a felony count of first-degree criminal contempt and harassment, a violation. Following arraignment, Dunn was remanded to the Rockland County Jail in lieu of bail. She is due back in court later this year to answer the charges.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.