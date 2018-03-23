Spring Valley Woman Violates Protection Order In Hospital Confrontation

A 41-year-old woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly physically confronting her victim at a Nyack hospital, violating a court issued Order of Protection, according to police investigators in Orangetown.

Officers from the Orangetown Police Department were dispatched to Nyack Hospital shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday night, where there was a report of a dispute involving two individuals.

Police said that it is alleged that Spring Valley resident Jennifer Dunn “subjected her victim to unwanted physical contact, causing pain and discomfort to the victim and threatened further physical injury.” Dunn was also violating an Order of Protection, which had been previously issued by a Rockland County court.

Dunn was arrested and charged with a felony count of first-degree criminal contempt and harassment, a violation. Following arraignment, Dunn was remanded to the Rockland County Jail in lieu of bail. She is due back in court later this year to answer the charges.

