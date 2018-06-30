State Trooper Killed Responding To Domestic Incident Upstate

One of New York’s finest lost his life attempting to assist a suicidal man who barricaded himself in his upstate home.

Early on Monday, July 2, New York State Police troopers assisted members of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and the Corning Police Department, where there was a report of a suicidal man who barricaded himself in his Welch Road home in Erwin.

During the incident, New York State Police trooper Nicholas Clark, 29, was shot and killed. The suspect, 43-year-old Steven Kiley, was later found in the residence dead of an apparent gunshot wound, investigators said. Kiley had reportedly been listed as the principal of a Bradford Central School District school, but his name and photo were removed from the school's website on Monday.

According to police, Clark, of Troupsburg, graduated from the 203rd session of the Basic School on Sept. 3, 2015, and was originally assigned to Troop C in Ithaca and Troop E in Auburn before receiving his current assignment at Troop E in Bath. He is survived by his mother, father and brother.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has directed flags to half-staff in Trooper Clark's memory. They will remain lowered until his internment, he said.

"Flags on all state government buildings will be flown at half-staff in honor of New York State Police Trooper Nicholas F. Clark, who died in the line of duty today in Steuben County," he posted on Twitter. "Keep Trooper Clark's family in your thoughts."

"My heart breaks for the family of New York State Trooper Nicholas Clark, killed today in the line of duty just south of our area," Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo said in a statement. "Trooper Clark’s loss is a tragic reminder of the many dangers law enforcement officers face every time they put on the badge on our behalf. As we spend time with our own friends and family this week, may we all take time to recognize and appreciate the sacrifices made by those who serve in uniform to keep us safe, both at home and abroad. I ask that our entire community join me in keeping the Clark family and all New York State Troopers in our thoughts and prayers today and in the days to come."

The fatal shooting remains under investigation. Keep checking Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.