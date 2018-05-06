Stony Point Man Busted On Warrants For Grand Larceny

A Stony Point man was nabbed on two open bench warrants for grand larceny and possession of stolen property, according to police.

Daniel Monahan, 21, was arrested May 1 after police noticed he was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for a traffic violation, said Lt. Daniel Hylas.

The officer knew that Monahan had two warrants for grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, criminal possession of credit card and two counts of petit theft, he said.

Monahan had been arrested last year for breaking into cars parked in the driveways of Stony Point homes and stealing credit cards and other items. When officers tried to arrest him, he fled and hid before being captured.

He was processed, arraigned and released with a return date at Stony Point Justice Court on May 15.

