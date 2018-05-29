Contact Us
police & fire

Stony Point Officer Injured As DWI Suspect Resists Arrest, Police Say

John Palazzo, 48
John Palazzo, 48 Photo Credit: Stony Point Police

A Rockland County man was arrested after injuring a Stony Point Police detective as he was being arrested on a warrant, according to the Stony Point Police.

John Palazzo, 48, of Tomkins Cove, was arrested Friday and charged with DWI and resisting arrest, according to Stony Point Police Lt. Daniel Hylas.

According to Hylas, detectives responded to the Palazzo residence in an attempt to serve a warrant for the Rockland County Sheriff's Office for drunk driving, Hylas said.

As officers attempted to take Palazzo into custody he physically resisted arrest, injuring a detective in the process, police said.

Palazzo was charged by Stony Point for resisting arrest and turned over the sheriff's office.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 5.

The detective’s injury was not serious and he is expected to make a full recovery.

