An area woman was busted by Stony Point Police on two bench warrants for possession of a controlled substance.

Michelle Squillante, 47, of Tomkins Cove, was arrested May 2 on two bench warrants for failure to appear in court on an earlier arrest for possession of drugs, said Lt. Daniel Hylas.

Squillante was arraigned and released on $200 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on May 15.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.