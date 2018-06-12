Contact Us
police & fire

Stranded Motorist On I-87 Caught With Banned Drug Called KHAT

Alaaaden R. Gazali
Alaaaden R. Gazali Photo Credit: New York State Police

State Police arrested a 21-year-old man after finding him with a disabled vehicle along the shoulder of the state Thruway (I-87) in the town of Newburgh.

Police said that the vehicle broke down due to an unknown mechanical issue about 1:49 a.m. on Friday, June 15.

During their interview of the driver, Alaaaden R. Gazali of Brooklyn, police said there was probable cause to search the vehicle and its occupants.

The search revealed that Gazali was in possession of approximately 72 grams of (KHAT) or cathinone, a banned substance that can have a dangerous effect, police said.

Gazeli was taken into custody, transported and processed at state police barracks in  Newburgh.

He was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 2nd degree; a Class A felony

Gazali was arraigned in the town of Newburgh Court and sent to the Orange County Jail with no bail.

