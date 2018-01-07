Suffern Resident Charged With DWI In State Police Stop

A trio of Rockland and Orange residents are facing charges after allegedly being caught driving while impaired in the area.

Since the holiday season, New York State Police and local law enforcement agencies were “out in full force” to curtail impaired drivers in the region.

Among those facing charges include:

Carlos Lopez-Perez, 26, of Woodbury was charged with DWI after being found impaired by alcohol during a traffic stop on Turner Road in Woodbury;

Sarah Biglane, 21, of Newburgh, was charged with DWI after being found impaired by alcohol during a traffic stop on Route 208 in Gardiner;

April Josepher, 25, of Suffern, was charged with DWI after being found impaired by alcohol during a traffic stop on Route 59 in Clarkstown.

Other arrests were made in Loch Sheldrake and Earltown. Each of the suspects was arrested at the scene and charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. Each is due back in court later this year to answer the charges against them.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.