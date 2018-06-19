Contact Us
police & fire

Suspect Caught In Central Nyack Burglary While Business Owner Was Away

Nicholas Pagliuca, 41
Nicholas Pagliuca, 41 Photo Credit: Stony Point Police

An area man who is no stranger to police was nabbed for the burglary of a Central Nanuet laundromat while the owner was out of town.

Nicholas Pagliuca, 41, of Stony Point, was arrested by Clarkstown Police on Thursday for a past burglary at the Scrub at the Hub laundromat on Route 59 in Central Nyack, said Detective Peter Walker, spokesman for the Clarkstown Police Department.

After the burglary, police interviewed the owner of the business who said that on June 16, her business was burglarized while they were away on vacation, Walker said.

After a further investigation, Pagliuca was identified, arrested and charged with felony burglary, grand larceny, and petit larceny.

Last week, Pagliuca was busted with 13 decks of heroin near a school zone following a traffic stop by Stony Point Police.

He is being held at the Rockland County Jail on $25,000 bond. Pagliuca is scheduled to appear in court on June 27.

