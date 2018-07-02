Suspect On Loose In Spring Valley Stabbing

Police are searching for the suspect in a stabbing that occurred on Wednesday, July 4 in Spring Valley in the area of East Church Street and North Main Street.

Spring Valley Police responded at around 11 a.m. when they found a male victim with multiple stab wounds at 16 North Main St.

The investigation revealed that the incident may have actually taken place around the corner on East Church Street during a dispute with another man and then the victim made his way to 16 North Main St. after being stabbed.

The investigation is ongoing and the Spring Valley Police Department asks that anyone with information to call (845) 356-7400. The information will be held in the strictest confidence.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.