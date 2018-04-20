Contact Us
Breaking News: Cuomo Announces Plan To Ban Plastic Bags
Suspects In $1.9K Theft At Airmont Store Still At Large

Zak Failla
Joe Lombardi
The Ramapo Police Department has released surveillance video of two suspects believed to have stolen a guitar.
The Ramapo Police Department has released surveillance video of two suspects believed to have stolen a guitar. Video Credit: Ramapo Police Department
The Ramapo Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in the identification of two men believed to be involved in a theft at a local business. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
The Ramapo Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in the identification of two men believed to be involved in a theft at a local business. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Recognize these suspects?

The Ramapo Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance as they continue their search for two suspects who remain at large after allegedly stealing a guitar with a value of nearly $1,900.

Over the weekend, the department released photos of the two suspects, and a video that shows them walking around Alto Music on Route 59 in Airmont before the American Elite Stratocaster guitar was stolen at approximately noon on Tuesday, April 17.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Ramapo Police Department Investigations Division by calling (845) 357-2400.

