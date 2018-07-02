Suspects On Loose After 89-Year-Old Woman Assaulted In Nanuet

Police are asking for the public's help in locating the man or men who attacked an 89-year-old Nanuet woman.

The woman was attacked in the area of College Avenue and 1st Street in Nanuet sometime between 5 p.m. Tuesday, to 5 a.m. on Wednesday, said Clarkstown PD Officer Peter Walker.

The woman, who received non-life-threatening injuries, was taken to a local hospital for treatment but was not able to provide much information, he added.

Walker said the department is asking anyone who may have seen a suspicious male or males in that area to contact the Clarkstown Police Department Detective Bureau at 845-639-5800 or 845-639-5840.

Tips can be sent to police by using TIP411. Send a text message to 847411 (tip411), then type the keyword ROCKLANDCODA, add a space, type your tip info and hit send.

