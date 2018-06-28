Suspects On The Loose After Armed Robbery Of Route 59 Verizon Store

Two suspects are on the loose following an armed robbery at a Verizon store in Rockland County.

Two suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts and ski masks entered the store at 214 Route 59 in Airmont, displayed a knife and ordered the clerk to open the safe, Ramapo Police said.

The suspects then fled the area in an unknown direction.

RPD was assisted at the scene and in the search for the suspects by the Rockland County Sheriff's Department K-9 unit, the Rockland County BCI Unit, Rockland County Chopper 1 as well as the Suffern and Spring Valley Police Departments.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ramapo Police Detective Bureau at 845-357-2400.

