Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Area Protests Among Hundreds In Nation Calling For End To Family Separation
police & fire

Suspects On The Loose After Armed Robbery Of Route 59 Verizon Store

Daily Voice
The Verizon store at 214 Route 59 in Airmont.
The Verizon store at 214 Route 59 in Airmont. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two suspects are on the loose following an armed robbery at a Verizon store in Rockland County.

Two suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts and ski masks entered the store at 214 Route 59 in Airmont, displayed a knife and ordered the clerk to open the safe, Ramapo Police said.

The suspects then fled the area in an unknown direction.

RPD was assisted at the scene and in the search for the suspects by the Rockland County Sheriff's Department K-9 unit, the Rockland County BCI Unit, Rockland County Chopper 1 as well as the Suffern and Spring Valley Police Departments.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ramapo Police Detective Bureau at 845-357-2400.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.