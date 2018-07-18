SUV Driver Issued Summons After Crash Injures Motorist In Bergen

The driver of a Ford SUV was issued a summons by Ridgewood police following a Saturday morning collision that injured the driver of a Cadillac sedan.

The driver of the sedan was treated for non life-threatening injuries at the scene -- the intersection of Ackerman Avenue and Bellair Road.

Two flatbed tow trucks cleared the smashed vehicles from the scene as the Ridgewood Fire Department cleaned a crash-related fluid spill.

Boyd A. Loving also contributed to this story.

