police & fire

Tappan Woman, 23, Faces Assault Charge After Domestic Incident

Orangetown Police Department.
Orangetown Police Department. Photo Credit: File

Police intervention was required when a domestic dispute involving a woman from Tappan turned physical, according to the Orangetown Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to a Tappan home shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 22, where there was a reported dispute between two people. The subsequent investigation at the scene found that 23-year-old Kristen Lococo allegedly “subjected her victim to unwanted physical contact, causing physical injury to (her) victim.”

Lococo was arrested at the scene and charged with third-degree assault at Orangetown Police Headquarters. Following arraignment, Lococo was released on her own recognizance and she is due back in Orangetown Justice Court on June 11 to answer the assault charge.

