Ramapo Daily Voice
Teen Behind Bars After Felony Assault Charge In Rockland

Joe Lombardi
Daniel Ross
Daniel Ross Photo Credit: Orangetown Police Department

A teen is behind bars and facing a felony charge after injuring an older man by allegedly punching him in the face at a home in Orangeburg, police said.

The Orangetown Police responded to a report of a dispute at the residence on Friday, June 22 at 8:30 p.m.

It is alleged that Ross struck the man "about the face with a closed fist causing physical injury," police said, noting that the difference in age between Ross and the victim increased the charge from a misdemeanor to a felony.

Ross was arrested and transported to the Orangetown Police Headquarters where he was processed and charged with second-degree assault.

He was arraigned and remanded to the Rockland County jail in lieu of bail and is scheduled to return to court on June 25.

