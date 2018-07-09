Teen Charged In Fatal Hit-And-Run Involving Motorcyclist In Newburgh

An unlicensed teenager is facing charges after being involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Orange County.

First responders were dispatched near the intersection of South Street and Lander Street in Newburgh at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Friday, July 6, where there was a report of a driver who had struck a motorcyclist in the roadway, police said. The man was found unresponsive and transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation into the fatal incident led police to 16-year-old New Windsor resident Quamir Johnson, who was arrested and charged with a felony count of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident. He was also cited for various vehicle and traffic violations, including being an unlicensed driver.

Police said the incident remains under investigation. The identity of the victim has still not been released. Following processing, Johnson was released on his own recognizance and is due back in Newburgh City Court at a later date.

