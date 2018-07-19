Teen Trio Caught After Fleeing Car Crash Into Pillar Of Airmont Home

Three teens were caught after fleeing the scene when a car stolen from a school parking lot crashed into the brick pillar in front of a house in the Village of Airmont early Saturday morning, Ramapo Police said.

The trio fled the scene on foot prior to the arrival of the officers. There was substantial damage done to both the vehicle and the brick pillar.

The three were located walking nearby and placed under arrest. It was later learned that the vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of a school in Monsey.

