Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Sticky, Stormy: Shift In Weather Pattern Starts Sunday
police & fire

Teen Trio Caught After Fleeing Car Crash Into Pillar Of Airmont Home

Joe Lombardi
A look at the car that crashed into the brick pillar in front of a house in the Village of Airmont.
A look at the car that crashed into the brick pillar in front of a house in the Village of Airmont. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Three teens were caught after fleeing the scene when a car stolen from a school parking lot crashed into the brick pillar in front of a house in the Village of Airmont early Saturday morning, Ramapo Police said.

The trio fled the scene on foot prior to the arrival of the officers. There was substantial damage done to both the vehicle and the brick pillar.

The three were located walking nearby and placed under arrest. It was later learned that the vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of a school in Monsey.

