Teen Turns Himself In After Leaving Airmont Crash Scene, Police Say

A local teenager surrendered himself into police custody over the weekend after being involved in a hit and run that damaged property in Airmont.

The 19-year-old Airmont resident, whose name has not been released, is facing a charge of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident following an incident early on Friday morning on Friday, May 11 on Church Road.

Officers were dispatched to Church Road shortly before 12:15 a.m. on Friday, where there was a report of a one-car crash. Upon arrival at the scene, officers reported that they found a car off the road into a large rock that appeared to have been speeding before the driver lost control due to the wet road conditions at the time.

According to police, the investigation into the crash determined that there were two people in the vehicles, and officers canvassing the area found the passenger, an 18-year-old who had a minor laceration to his face. The passenger was subsequently transported to Good Samaritan Hospital for precautionary treatment.

Police said that further investigation led them to the teenage driver, who could not be located and his family refused to cooperate with the investigation. A check of local hospitals did not turn up the suspect, who eventually contacted investigators on Saturday before turning himself in on Sunday at midnight. Following processing, the teenager will be released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Airmont Justice Court at a later date to answer the charge.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.