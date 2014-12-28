Teenager Facing DWI Charge After Being Busted In Ramapo

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. - A teenager is facing charges in Ramapo after allegedly being involved in a car crash and attempting to flee the scene of the accident on Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department were dispatched at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning to the intersection of Rockland Lane and Stella Drive following reports of a one-vehicle crash in the Hillcrest neighborhood.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers reported that there was property damage at the scene of the crash and the driver had fled in his vehicle. Police were able to track down the driver - a 17-year-old whose name was not released due to his age - who was allegedly intoxicated.

The teenager was arrested at the scene and charged with driving while intoxicated. He is currently being held at the Ramapo Police Department as he is processed, and he will be released to the custody of his parents later in the day. He is due back in court at a later date to answer the DWI charge.

