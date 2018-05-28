Contact Us
Teens Caught Trespassing At Tilcon Quarry in Suffern

Ramapo police arrested 13 for trespassing at the quarry.
Ramapo police arrested 13 for trespassing at the quarry. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

With temperatures warming up, the Ramapo Police Department has a clear message for Rockland County residents: don’t trespass at the Tilcon Quarry in Suffern.

On Tuesday night, officers from the department were dispatched to the quarry, where they arrested three teenagers from New Jersey for trespassing, who have since been released on bail.

Police said that all three of the teenagers are due back in Suffern Village Justice Court later this year to answer the charges. The trespassing incident is just the latest at the quarry , after more than a dozen were busted last summer.

For several years, police have strictly enforced the “no trespassing” rule at the quarry, which presents a potential danger to swimmers or hikers.

“The Ramapo Police Department would like to remind everyone that the quarry is off limits. It is not a safe place to be and is especially not a safe place for swimming. Please keep out.”

