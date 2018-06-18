These Are Ramapo PD's Newest Drug Recognition Experts

The Ramapo Police Department has two new drug experts, officers John Youngman and Marc Lieman.

The two are the department's newest Drug Recognition Experts (DRE) after graduating from the International Cheif's of Police training program.

Youngman and Lieman attended two weeks of classroom training in Batavia, and one week of hands-on training in Jacksonville.

A DRE is used to evaluate individuals who are believed to be impaired by drugs and is able to determine what drug category or categories of drugs a person is using.

Drivers intoxicated by alcohol are still a problem, but drug-impaired drivers are a growing and dangerous trend, the department said on Facebook.

There are six DRE’s in all of Rockland County, three of them are Ramapo officers.

