Three people are in police custody after a high-speed chase through Sullivan and Orange counties ended off Route 17K in Bloomingburg on Friday afternoon.

The chase involving a Jaguar began after a robbery at an AT&T store in Monticello.

The names of the three and the charges against them have not yet been released as the investigation continues.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

