Three Hospitalized In Westwood Attempted Murder-Suicide

UPDATE: Three people were hospitalized after an attempted murder-suicide Tuesday night in Westwood, authorities said.

None of the injuries immediately appeared life-threatening after the incident at a single-family house on Westwood Boulevard and Hooper Street, authorities told Daily Voice.

One of the victims was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center by Advanced Life Support after being stabbed, they said.

Another was brought out on a stretcher, as well, a neighbor told Daily Voice, adding that "both of them didn't look good."

A third victim walked out of the house, he said.

Westwood, Emerson, Norwood and Hillsdale sent ambulances.

Both the Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification also responded along with borough police.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this report.

