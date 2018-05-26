Three Nabbed In Rockland Credit Card Heist, Police Say

Three men are facing a series of charges after being caught red-handed allegedly stealing credit cards from a parked car in Blauvelt by members of the Orangetown Police Department.

Officers on the Orangetown Police Department on patrol at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Friday, May 25 on Moehring Drive spotted a suspicious person walking from a local resident’s yard to an awaiting vehicle that was occupied by two other men, leading to further investigation.

Police said that it was determined that Jersey City resident Omar Ahmed, 21, Bayonne resident Andrew Gurges, 21, and an 18-year-old whose name has not been released, allegedly stole credit cards from a nearby unlocked car. It is also alleged that the three men were in possession of controlled substances and marijuana.

The three men were arrested at the scene and charged with two felony counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, fifth-degree conspiracy and criminal possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors. They were also cited for possession of marijuana, a violation.

Following arraignment, all three were remanded to the Rockland County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail. They are due back in Orangetown Justice Court on June 6 to answer the charges against them.

