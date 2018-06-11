Three Ramapo Businesses Caught Selling Alcohol To Underage Buyer

Three Rockland County businesses were busted for selling liquor to an underage undercover agent during an operation by the Ramapo Police Department.

The operation was conducted in conjunction with the Rockland County Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Children to help cut down on the number of businesses that sell to minors.

During the operation, an undercover agent under 21 years old, attempted to purchase alcohol from businesses throughout the town without providing identification, the Ramapo Police said.

The following businesses were in compliance and should be commended for their diligence, the department said.

7-Eleven – 28 Rt. 59, Suffern

Sloatsburg Fine Wine and Spirits – 61 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg

Super Seven – 75 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg

Stop ‘n Shop – 1581 Rt. 202, Pomona

J Evans Wines and Liquors – 1621 Rt. 202, Pomona

Iryna Liquors – 298 N. Main St., Hillcrest

7-Eleven – 294 N. Main St., Hillcrest

Cresthill Wine and Liquors – 285 N. Main St. Hillcrest

The three business that did sell to the undercover agent included:

Hayward’s Market, 59 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, was cited for selling alcohol to an underage undercover. An employee of the store, age 17, was charged with prohibited sale of alcohol to a minor, an ABC Law violation. The employee was released on his/her own recognizance pending a future court appearance in the Village of Sloatsburg Justice Court.

Look & Pick (Guzzles), 362 N. Main St., Hillcrest, was also cited for selling to an underage undercover. An employee of the store, age 66, was charged with the same violation and was released pending a future appearance in the Town of Ramapo Justice Court.

Hillcrest Beverage, 297 N. Main St., Hillcrest, was cited for selling to an underage undercover. An employee of the store, age 25, was charged and released pending a future court appearance in the Town of Ramapo Justice Court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.