Three Rockland County Residents Charged With DWI In Weekend Stops

More than a dozen Hudson Valley residents were among nearly a dozen busted for DWI overnight as State and local law enforcement agencies continue their concerted efforts to curtail intoxicated drivers in the Hudson Valley as part of a national crackdown.

As part of the STOP-DWI crackdown, New York State Police troopers busted several motorists for driving while intoxicated on Monday night and Tuesday morning as they attempt to stop motorists from drinking and driving in the area.Local residents charged include:

Orange County:

On April 27, State Police from Montgomery arrested Victor Nazario, 33 of Newburgh for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 32 in the town of Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On April 28, State Police from Monroe arrested Barbara Smith, 32 of Goshen, for DWI. She was traveling on State Route 17 in the town of Chester when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On April 28, State Police from Monroe arrested Anthony Quinn, 41 of Monroe, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 208 in the town of Monroe when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On April 28, State Police from Highland arrested Desirae Ciardullo, 27 of Walden, for DWI. She was traveling in the town of New Paltz when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On April 29, State Police from Monroe arrested Ashlin Zane, 17 of Warwick, NY for DWI. She was traveling on State Route 94 in the town of Warwick when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On April 29, State Police from Hamptonburg arrested Jorge Cabrera, 31 of Newburgh, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 32 in the city of Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On April 29, State Police from Middletown arrested Enrique Cruz, 34 of Newburgh, for DWI. He was traveling in the city of Middletown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On April 29, State Police from Pine Bush arrested Avelis Bruno, 39 of Newburgh, for DWI. She was traveling on State Route 32 in the city of Newburgh when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On April 30, State Police from Liberty arrested Thomas Ramsay, 49 of Port Jervis, for DWI. He was traveling in the village of Monticello when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Rockland County:

On April 29, State Police from Monroe arrested Nelson Rivas, 32 of Nyack, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 17A in the town of Tuxedo when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On April 29, State Police from Haverstraw arrested Myra Allen, 38 of Haverstraw, for DWI. She was traveling on the Palisades Parkway the town of Ramapo when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On April 29, State Police from Haverstraw arrested Michael Brookins, 35 of Spring Valley, for DWI. He was traveling on Interstate 87 the town of Clarkstown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Dutchess County

On April 28, State Police from Montgomery arrested Francisco Garcia, 23 of Hyde Park, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 9W in the town of Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On April 29, State Police from Highland arrested Shanell Irving, 28 of Poughkeepsie, for DWI. She was traveling on State Route 299 in the town of New Paltz when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On April 29, State Police from Highland arrested Antwon Wise-Brown, 32 of Poughkeepsie, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 299 in the town of New Paltz when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On April 29, State Police from Montgomery arrested Edwin Martinez, 45 of Beacon, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 9W in the town of Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Putnam County

On April 29, State Police from Haverstraw arrested Richard Almonte, 48 of Putnam Valley, for DWI. He was traveling on Interstate 87 the town of Clarkstown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Each of the arrested parties was charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. Each has since been released to a sober third-party and are due back in court later this year to answer the charges.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.