Three Rockland County Residents Face DWI Charges In Weekend Stops

Several area motorists were among dozens busted fro driving while intoxicated over the weekend as State and local law enforcement agencies continue their concerted efforts to curtail intoxicated drivers in the Hudson Valley as part of a national crackdown.

New York State Police troopers conducted a special detail over the weekend looking for impaired drivers as they continue their STOP-DWI crackdown. In total, 20 motorists were busted during the detail, including six from Orange County and three from Rockland.

Among the local residents charged include:

Friday, April 6:

State police troopers from the Montgomery barracks stopped Newburgh resident Richard Rosales, 20, on Route 32 in New Windsor for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Rosales was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested.

State police troopers from the Liberty barracks stopped Middletown resident Salvatore Porfidio, 53, on Route 17 in Liberty for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Porfidio was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested.

Saturday, April 7:

State police troopers from the Middletown barracks stopped Middletown resident Teshinia Simpson, 52, on Route 211 in Wallkill for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Simpson was under the influence of alcohol and she was arrested.

State police troopers from the Montgomery barracks stopped Walden resident Cheyanne Totten, 23, on Plank Road in Newburgh for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Totten was under the influence of alcohol and she was arrested.

State police troopers from the Greenville barracks stopped Middletown resident Arturo Jimenez, 56, on Low Avenue in Middletown for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Jimenez was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested.

State police troopers from the Haverstraw barracks stopped Pomono resident Mark Alfieri, 41, on Route 202 in Haverstraw for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Alfieri was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested.

State police troopers from the Haverstraw barracks stopped New City resident Darren Hill, 32, on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Clarkstown for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Hill was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested.

Sunday, April 8:

State police troopers from the Wurtsboro barracks stopped Middletown resident Christine Varrone, 54, on Route 17 in Wallkill for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Varrone was under the influence of alcohol and she was arrested.

State police troopers from the Haverstraw barracks stopped Haverstraw resident Roberto Cenname, 26, on Route 303 in Haverstraw for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Cenname was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested.

Each of the arrested parties was charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. Each has since been released to a sober third-party and are due back in court later this year to answer the charges.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.