Tickets Issued To Nearly 12,000 In State Police July 4th Details

Thousands of tickets were issued in New York as New York State Police targeted drunk and distracted drivers during the Independence Day holiday.

As part of the STOP-DWI Independence Day week-long crackdown, State Police troopers busted thousands of motorists for driving while intoxicated as they attempt to stop motorists from drinking and driving in the area.

The detail began at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 30, and lasted until 6 a.m. on July 5. During the 108-hour campaign, police issued a total of 11,480 tickets for various infractions.

During the campaign, troopers arrested 216 people for driving while intoxicated and investigated 165 crashes involving injuries, police said. In total, 244 people were injured and four fatalities were reported.

Police said that during the enforcement, there was a number of sobriety checkpoints and DWI patrols. Troopers also targeted motorists who were using their phones and other electronic devices while behind the wheel.

According to officials, troopers used both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) vehicles as part of the operation. The CITE vehicles allow Troopers to more easily identify motorists who are using handheld devices while driving. These vehicles blend in with everyday traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated.

In all, 4,153 summons were issued for speeding, 571 motorists were cited for seatbelt violations, 359 for distracted driving and 151 failed to move over for law enforcement in the shoulder.

Last year, State Police troopers doled out nearly 10,500 vehicle and traffic tickets during the Fourth of July holiday. Troopers arrested 240 people for DWI and investigated 152 crashes, which resulted in three fatalities and 248 injuries.

